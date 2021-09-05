Soccer: 10-man Sanfrecce hold Vissel as Bojan makes debut

Newsfrom Japan

Sanfrecce Hiroshima went down to 10 men but secured a 1-1 home draw on Sunday against Vissel Kobe, who handed new signing Bojan Krkic his J-League top-flight debut. Shunki Higashi's superb 66th-minute free kick gave the home side the lead, eight minutes after they went a man down following a second yellow card for Rhayner. Daiju Sasaki headed in the 72nd-minute leveler as Vissel salvaged a point at Edion Stadium. Vissel started the game level on points with Kashima Antlers, Sagan Tosu and Nagoya Grampus as they battle for third place and a spot in next season's Asian Champions League, but coul...