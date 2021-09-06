Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on hopes for fresh economic package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Monday, with the broader Topix index hitting a 31-year high, on hopes for a possible new economic support package as contenders for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership formulate policies. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed 23.01 points, or 1.14 percent, from Friday to 2,038.46, its highest level since Aug. 21, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 436.73 points, or 1.50 percent, to 29,564.84...