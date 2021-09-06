Baseball: Tsutsugo homers in 2nd straight game for Pirates

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo homered in a second straight game for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, blasting a solo shot in the first inning of an 11-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old slugger got hold of a 2-1 changeup from Cubs starter Zach Davies and cleared the fence behind center at Wrigley Field, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead with his seventh home run for the club. In a see-sawing National League contest, Frank Schwindel put the Cubs ahead for good with a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, ensuring a sixth consecutive loss for Pittsburgh. Starting at right field, Tsutsugo also drew...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News