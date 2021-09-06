Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Sept. 7: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for July at 8:30 a.m. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto and his former state-paid secretary Akihiro Toyoshima accused of taking bribes over casino development plans at 10 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for July at 2 p.m.