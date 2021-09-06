Tokyo stocks advance in morning on hopes for fresh economic support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday morning, with the broader Topix index hitting a 31-year high, on hopes for a possible fresh economic support package under the government to be formed by the new ruling party leader to be chosen later this month. The Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 22.96 points, or 1.14 percent, from Friday at 2,038.41, its highest level since Aug. 21, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average soared 510.06 points, or 1.75 percent, to 29,638.17, after briefly rising to...