Soccer: Japan aim to get World Cup qualifying on track against China

Newsfrom Japan

Japan must move on from last week's shock loss to Oman and focus on the World Cup qualifying matches ahead of them, starting with a must-win clash against China, midfielder Wataru Endo said Sunday. The Samurai Blue will aim for their first points of the final Asian qualifying stage when they face China on Tuesday in Qatar, where the 2022 World Cup is to be held. Stuttgart defensive midfielder Endo said Japan can advance to a seventh consecutive World Cup by playing to their usual level, and should not agonize about the 1-0 upset against Oman in their opening match of the qualifying stage last ...