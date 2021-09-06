Tokyo's Topix index ends at 31-year high on fresh stimulus hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Topix stock index ended at a 31-year high and the Nikkei at nearly a five-month high Monday on hopes that a possible fresh stimulus package will be proposed by contenders of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race. The Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 25.77 points, or 1.28 percent, higher from Friday at 2,041.22, its highest close since Aug. 16, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 531.78 points, or 1.83 percent, at 29,659.89, closing at its highes...