Panasonic-Sojitz venture launches new smart home sales in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

A joint venture between Panasonic Homes Co. and Sojitz Corp. has launched the sale of 18 new housing units equipped with state-of-the-art air management technology in a smart town being developed in suburban Jakarta. The announcement by PT PanaHome Deltamas Indonesia came as the smart town project, undertaken by the two Japanese companies, is proceeding in the Kota Deltamas industrial area in Bekasi, West Java Province. Eight of the units are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and are eligible for a tax break. The 18 are part of one of four smart-home clusters being promoted unde...