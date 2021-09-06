Toyota looks to lead world in smart city tech with focus on mobility

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. is aiming to become a world leader in smart city technology with its ambitious project to build Woven City, a fully-connected, human-centered city at the base of Mt. Fuji. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a rethink of how people move and live, and reinforced the need to create technology that supports "happy, healthy" human life, Toyota Chief Digital Officer James Kuffner said. "Woven City is not meant to be a technology bubble where the technology stays only within Woven City. It's really meant to be a place where we incubate it, test it, accelerate it, and then export...