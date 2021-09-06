Japan business lobby seeks to end quarantine for vaccinated arrivals

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's largest business lobby on Monday called for the government to promptly consider exempting overseas arrivals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from quarantine while also shortening the current 14-day quarantine period to a maximum of 10 days. The proposals, which urge the government to be proactive in restarting economic and social activities once the recent resurgence of the coronavirus has abated, were submitted by Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The business lobby, better known as Keidanren, also suggested not limi...