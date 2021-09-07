Man dies in Japan after receiving dose of recalled Moderna vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

A 49-year-old man in Japan died last month after he was administrated a dose of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine that was among batches later recalled from use by its distributor in the country, the health ministry said Monday. Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said last Wednesday they would recall three lots of the vaccine after stainless steel contaminants were found in some vials. The man's dose came from one of the three lots that had also contained doses used on two men in their 30s who died in Japan after receiving their second shots in August, the ministry said. No foreign matter has...