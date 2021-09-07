URGENT: Nikkei retakes 30,000 for 1st time in 5 months
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei topping the 30,000 threshold for the first time in five months, on continued hopes for a possible economic stimulus under a new ruling party leader to be chosen later this month. The key index last topped the 30,000 line on an intraday basis on April 9. The broader Topix index also continued to rise after logging its highest close since Aug. 16, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble.