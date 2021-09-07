FEATURE: Japanese chain "CoCoIchi" making inroads in curry's toughest market

Newsfrom Japan

After one year of trying, Japan's largest curry restaurant chain has done what some might consider impossible for a foreign company -- it has managed to sell curry in India. Although Ichibanya Co., which operates CoCo Ichibanya curry, was forced to temporarily close its first outlet near the capital New Delhi due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been successful nonetheless in attracting a loyal local clientele -- employing some creativity to appeal to Indian tastes and diets. "We will forge our footing in and around New Delhi by opening more outlets and establish a nationwide chain," said H...