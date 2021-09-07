N. Korea promotes leader Kim's close aide to Politburo position

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea has promoted its military chief who is a close aide to leader Kim Jong Un to the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling party, state-run media reported Tuesday. Pak Jong Chon's promotion comes several months after a previous Political Bureau member was sacked. The member's demotion was apparently over the mishandling of the country's COVID-19 response and efforts to prop up the economy. Pak, chief of staff of the Korean People's Army, has been also elected as secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, according to the official Korean Central...