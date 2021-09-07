Soccer: Japan in higher gear for China clash, says Moriyasu

Japan will head into their World Cup qualifying clash Tuesday against China in stronger shape than in their opening Group B match, when they suffered a shock loss against Oman, manager Hajime Moriyasu said. All 23 members of the Samurai Blue squad took part in a final match-eve practice on Monday, running light drills on the air-conditioned pitch at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium. With the mostly Europe-based squad having convened in Japan shortly before last Thursday's 1-0 upset against Oman at Panasonic Stadium, the subsequent time together has seen an improved performance on the train...
