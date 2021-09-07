Soccer: Japan in higher gear for China clash, says Moriyasu

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will head into their World Cup qualifying clash Tuesday against China in stronger shape than in their opening Group B match, when they suffered a shock loss against Oman, manager Hajime Moriyasu said. All 23 members of the Samurai Blue squad took part in a final match-eve practice on Monday, running light drills on the air-conditioned pitch at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium. With the mostly Europe-based squad having convened in Japan shortly before last Thursday's 1-0 upset against Oman at Panasonic Stadium, the subsequent time together has seen an improved performance on the train...