Nikkei tops 30,000 in morning on stimulus, new COVID response hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei retaking the 30,000 milestone for the first time in five months, on hopes an incoming ruling party leader will bolster the economy through a new stimulus package and anti-coronavirus measures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 235.03 points, or 0.79 percent, from Monday to 29,894.92. The key index continued to advance after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he will resign. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 18.73 points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,059.95, after logging...