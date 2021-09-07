Japan eyes use of vaccine passports for commercial activities

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering a wide usage of so-called vaccine passports for commercial purposes as part of efforts to regularize domestic social and economic activities that have long been stagnant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft government plan. Such certificates will allow users entry and usage at stores and sites for entry, with business operators free to decide what kind of services they will offer and to whom to provide such services, the draft says. The plan, to be presented at a government COVID-19 task force meeting as early as Thursday, says that with vaccine passports, us...