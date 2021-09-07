Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Sept. 8: -- Cabinet Office to release first revision of gross domestic product data for April-June quarter at 8:50 a.m. -- Finance Ministry to release balance of payments statistics for July at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly "economy watchers" survey for August at 2 p.m. -- Tokyo Paralympics athletes' village to close.
