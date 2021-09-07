Japanese lawmaker Akimoto given 4-yr jail term over casino graft

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese lawmaker was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and ordered to pay fines of about 7.6 million yen ($69,000) in a bribery case linked to the government's project to build casino resorts. The Tokyo District Court ruled that former ruling Liberal Democratic Party member Tsukasa Akimoto was guilty of receiving bribes worth 7.6 million yen between September 2017 and February 2018 from a Chinese gambling operator aiming to enter Japan's casino market. Akimoto, 49, was also found guilty of offering money to two former advisers to the Chinese firm 500.com in exchange for giving false...