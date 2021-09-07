Japan's Zeon begins acrylic rubber production in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chemical firm Zeon Corp. has started acrylic rubber production at a subsidiary in Thailand for various motor vehicle applications in Asian markets. Zeon Chemicals Asia Co. began manufacturing acrylic rubber last month at a plant in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong Province, with an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons, Zeon said. Acrylic rubber is a specialty synthetic rubber with excellent high-heat and oil resistance and is used in such under-the-hood components as transmission seals, gaskets and intercooler hoses. Zeon is enhancing its supply networks in and outside Japa...