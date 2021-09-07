Baseball: Pirates' Tsutsugo continues hot hitting in win over Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo continued to deliver at the plate Monday for the Pittsburgh Pirates, driving in a pair of runs in a 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. Tsutsugo's 2-for-4 outing at Pittsburgh's PNC Park came a day after he homered in back-to-back road games against the Chicago Cubs. With Pittsburgh leading 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Tsutsugo gave his club breathing room with a two-RBI single off right-hander Kyle Funkhouser (6-3). The win snapped a six-game skid for the Pirates, who sit bottom of the National League Central division. Tsutsugo is batting .286 with seven home runs and 15 ...