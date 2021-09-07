Nikkei ends at 5-month high on hopes for fresh economic stimulus

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended at a five-month high Tuesday on growing expectations that whoever becomes Japan's new prime minister will introduce a stimulus package to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average briefly recovered to the 30,000 mark in the morning before closing at 29,916.14, up 256.25 points, or 0.86 percent, from Monday. The benchmark has advanced nearly 5 percent since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election later this month, prompting sever...