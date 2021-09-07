Nikkei ends at 5-month high on hopes for fresh economic stimulus

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
The Nikkei stock index ended at a five-month high Tuesday on growing expectations that whoever becomes Japan's new prime minister will introduce a stimulus package to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average briefly recovered to the 30,000 mark in the morning before closing at 29,916.14, up 256.25 points, or 0.86 percent, from Monday. The benchmark has advanced nearly 5 percent since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election later this month, prompting sever...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News