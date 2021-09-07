Japan to receive 150 mil. shots of Novavax vaccine from early 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will receive 150 million doses of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine from as early as the beginning of 2022, the health ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said it has signed a deal with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which will handle manufacturing and distribution of the Novavax vaccine in Japan. Takeda and Novavax are currently developing the vaccine, aiming to use it as a booster and also to make it effective against coronavirus variants. The vaccine known as TAK-019 in Japan has proved to be 90 percent effective in preventing infections at clinical trials ...