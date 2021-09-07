SoftBank to acquire 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday it will acquire a 4.5 percent stake in Deutsche Telekom AG as part of building a strategic partnership. The partnership allows SoftBank's more than 300 portfolio companies to gain access to some 240 million Deutsche Telekom customers across Europe and the United States, the Japanese technology conglomerate said in a press release. "The long-term strategic partnership will create incredible opportunities for our portfolio companies to turbocharge their growth with access to approximately 300 million customers across Japan, Europe and the U.S. in total," said Ma...