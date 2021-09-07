Train driver in 2019 Yokohama accident referred to prosecutors

Newsfrom Japan

A 30-year-old train driver was referred to prosecutors Tuesday over a 2019 accident in Yokohama near Tokyo that left a truck driver dead and 30 injured, local police said. The man, whose name has not been disclosed, allegedly failed to apply the emergency brake immediately after being alerted by an obstacle detection device, resulting in the train plowing into a truck stopped on the tracks at around 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2019, according to the Kanagawa prefectural police. Michio Motohashi, the 67-year-old truck driver, died in the accident while a conductor and 29 passengers aboard the train,...