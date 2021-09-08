Soccer: JFA to give up on hosting 2021 Club World Cup due to COVID

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association has decided to relinquish its right to host this year's Club World Cup due to the COVID-19 restrictions and is in discussion with FIFA, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. The JFA was preparing to host the tournament for the first time in five years as part of its centennial celebrations, but the risk of increasing infections and difficulty in turning a profit due to a likely cap on spectators swayed the decision, they said. FIFA is undecided over the backup host or dates, and the tournament to decide the world's top club side, normally held in December, co...