Tokyo stocks open slightly higher after 7-day rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday on buying prompted by a rise in futures, but the gains were limited on caution over overheating in the market after the rapid pace of advances in the past seven days. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 47.24 points, or 0.16 percent, from Tuesday to 29,963.38. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 5.75 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,069.13. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, precision instrument and electric power and gas issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 1...