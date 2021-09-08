Tokyo stocks up in morning on fewer COVID cases, hopes for new gov't

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning on a recent decline in new coronavirus cases in Japan and continued hopes for possible fresh COVID-19 and economic measures by a new government to be formed by the next ruling party leader. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 245.71 points, or 0.82 percent, from Tuesday to 30,161.85, its highest intraday level since April 6. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.61 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,076.99. Gainers were led by information and communication, bank and electric power and gas issues.