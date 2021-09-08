Nikkei ends at 6-month high above 30,000 on hopes for new gov't

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index rose for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday to end at a nearly six-month high above the 30,000 threshold, lifted by hopes for a normalization of pandemic-hit economic activities under a new government. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 265.07 points, or 0.89 percent, from Tuesday at 30,181.21, its highest closing since March 18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.23 points, or 0.79 percent, higher at 2,079.61. Gainers were led by information and communication, pulp and paper, and metal product issues...