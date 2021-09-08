Japan's economy watcher sentiment posts sharpest drop in 18 months

Newsfrom Japan

Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends in Japan marked the steepest fall in one and a half years in August as the nation saw record levels of COVID-19 cases, government data showed Wednesday. The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff, plunged 13.7 points from July to 34.7, the first drop in three months, according to the Cabinet Office. The decline was the biggest since a 14.0 point fall recorded in February last year, when coronavirus infections...