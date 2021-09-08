URGENT: Japan to ease COVID-19 restrictions around November
The Japanese government plans to relax curbs to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic on travel, large-scale events and the serving of alcohol around November provided that people are mostly vaccinated, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday. The easing of restrictions will even be implemented in areas under a COVID-19 state of emergency if certain conditions such as vaccination are met, the sources said.