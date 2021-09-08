Baseball: Martin blasts Marines past Buffaloes into 1st place

Newsfrom Japan

Leonys Martin snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run home run, pushing the Lotte Marines past the Orix Buffaloes 4-1 and propelling them into first place in the Pacific League on Wednesday. The game marked the third time the PL lead has changed hands between the teams since Sunday. The teams have one more game left in their series at Hotto Motto Field Kobe, on Thursday. Orix rookie right-hander Soichiro Yamazaki took a 1-0 lead into the sixth, when he surrendered a leadoff single and a one-out RBI double by Martin. Ryo Yoshida (1-1), Orix's fourth pitcher, let the game slip away in the ...