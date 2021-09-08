Soccer: Okubo scores as revived Cerezo thump Consadole

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka continued to thrive under new manager Akio Kogiku on Wednesday, scoring three goals, including one from J-League first-division scoring leader Yoshito Okubo in a 3-0 win over Consadole Sapporo. After surviving numerous scoring chances from Consadole at Sapporo's Atsubetsu Stadium, Naoyuki Fujita opened the visitors' account in first-half injury time. Riki Matsuda made it 2-0 less than six minutes after the break, and Okubo put the game to rest in the 88th minute after a pass from second-half substitute Takashi Inui. Okubo's 191st career first-division goal was his first since Marc...