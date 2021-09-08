Execs accused of illegally exporting bioweapon equipment sue gov't

Newsfrom Japan

Executives of a Japanese company arrested last year on suspicion of illegally exporting items capable of producing biological weapons sued the Tokyo metropolitan government and state on Wednesday, seeking damages totaling 560 million yen ($5 million) after the case against them was dropped. In the lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court, 72-year-old Masaaki Okawara, the president of Yokohama-based machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co., and Junji Shimada, 68, one of its former directors, are seeking compensation for the alleged illegal investigation by Tokyo metropolitan police and prosecuto...