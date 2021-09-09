Japan, U.S., Europe agree to cooperate over Afghanistan situation

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign ministers from Japan, the United States, Europe and elsewhere on Wednesday agreed to work together in dealing with the situation in Afghanistan, as they seek to ensure safe departures for those fleeing the Taliban-controlled country, the Japanese government said. With concerns growing that uncertainty and insecurity could lead to a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi pledged during the online meeting to provide $65 million in fresh aid through international organizations to assist locals with shelter, food, water and other needs. The meeting,...