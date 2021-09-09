Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency again, set road map to lift curbs

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is set to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency again for Tokyo and many other areas Thursday, as hospitals remain under strain despite a falling number of infections, while charting a road map for easing restrictions for when most of the population is vaccinated. The state of emergency had been slated to end Sunday but will remain in place through Sept. 30 for 19 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to make a formal decision at a task force meeting in the evening before holding his first press conference ...