Tokyo stocks open lower after 8-day winning streak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as investors took a break from chasing prices higher, which had pushed up the benchmark Nikkei for the previous eight consecutive trading days to its highest level in nearly six months. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 153.31 points, or 0.51 percent, from Wednesday to 30,027.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.41 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,071.20. Decliners were led by rubber product, pharmaceutical and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.2...