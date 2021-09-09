Japanese lawmaker found guilty of casino bribe claims false charges

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese lawmaker who was found guilty of receiving bribes linked to the government's project to build casino resorts said Thursday he was wrongly convicted and the jail term he received earlier this week was unacceptable. "The case was a false accusation made up by prosecutors. (The ruling) is totally unacceptable," said Tsukasa Akimoto, former Liberal Democratic Party member who is on bail, having been sentenced to four years in prison by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. Akimoto, who left the ruling party after his arrest in December 2019, told a press conference he intends to stand in...