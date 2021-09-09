Tokyo stocks fall back in morning after rally, U.S. outlook weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell back Thursday morning as gains were locked in following an eight-day winning streak and concerns grew about the slowing U.S. economic recovery due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 139.88 points, or 0.46 percent, from Wednesday to 30,041.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.03 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,069.58. Decliners were led by air transportation, rubber product and machinery issues.