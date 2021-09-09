JAL to raise 300 billion yen later this month amid low travel demand

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. will raise some 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in capital later this month to strengthen its financial standing as air travel demand remains weak amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Thursday. The company could take out subordinated loans, which would allow the airline to count part of the debt as capital, while it also aims to secure funds to invest in green tech, the sources said. JAL had raised around 180 billion yen last November through a public stock offering and other means to survive the pandemic and cover replacement costs for its fleet. T...