Baseball: Darvish strikes out 7, snaps losing streak against Angels

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish earned the win Wednesday in a bounce-back start, striking out seven over six innings of one-run ball as the San Diego Padres held off the Los Angeles Angels 8-5. Darvish (8-9) restricted the Angels to three hits and a walk at Petco Park as he snapped a seven-game losing streak with his first win since June 21. The 35-year-old right-hander was making his third start after returning from his second stint on the injured list with a tight lower back. He had surrendered four runs in six innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 26 before giving up five earned runs and lasting only 2-2/3...