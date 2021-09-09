JR East to test Singapore-made robotic coffee baristas at stations

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. will start testing in December fully autonomous robotic baristas to serve coffee at its Tokyo and Yokohama stations in a tie-up with a Singaporean retail tech startup. The company known as JR East said the planned test-marketing involves the Ella robotic barista system developed by Crown Technologies Holding Pte. Ltd., which has had a business partnership with the railway operator since late last year. The unmanned system serves coffee through an automated ordering, serving and cashless payment process. It can serve more than 200 types of blended coffee and allows custom...