Tokyo stocks snap 8-day rally as gains locked in, U.S. outlook weighs

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, as investors locked in gains and sold on concerns over a slowing U.S. economic recovery amid the spread of coronavirus infections involving the Delta variant. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 173.02 points, or 0.57 percent, from Wednesday at 30,008.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 14.68 points, or 0.71 percent, lower at 2,064.93. Decliners were led by machinery, rubber product and air transportation issues.