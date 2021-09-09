China urges IT firms to adhere to new regulations on online games

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese authorities have summoned officials of leading enterprises, including IT giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., to urge them to strictly adhere to new regulations allowing young people to play online games for three hours per week, state-run media reported. The move came as President Xi Jinping has been bolstering measures against obscene and violent content and those breeding unhealthy tendencies, such as money-worship, to boost youth development, the official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday. Fears are growing that the corporate performance of IT-related companies would deteriorate down the r...