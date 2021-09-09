Baseball: Marines cling to narrow PL lead by narrowest of margins

Newsfrom Japan

The Lotte Marines maintained their slim Pacific League lead after Takashi Ogino hit a ninth-inning home run and closer Naoya Masuda pitched out of a tight spot to secure a 2-2 tie with the second-place Orix Buffaloes on Thursday. The teams split the three-game series at Hotto Motto Field Kobe, leaving the Buffaloes trailing the league leaders on winning percentage, .551 to .548. Trailing by a run in the ninth after a superb eight innings from Buffaloes lefty Daiki Tajima, Ogino took Orix closer and former major leaguer Yoshihisa Hirano deep to open the ninth and even the score. Orix, which had...