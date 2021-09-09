Baseball: Marines cling to narrow PL lead by narrowest of margins

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Lotte Marines maintained their slim Pacific League lead after Takashi Ogino hit a ninth-inning home run and closer Naoya Masuda pitched out of a tight spot to secure a 2-2 tie with the second-place Orix Buffaloes on Thursday. The teams split the three-game series at Hotto Motto Field Kobe, leaving the Buffaloes trailing the league leaders on winning percentage, .551 to .548. Trailing by a run in the ninth after a superb eight innings from Buffaloes lefty Daiki Tajima, Ogino took Orix closer and former major leaguer Yoshihisa Hirano deep to open the ninth and even the score. Orix, which had...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News