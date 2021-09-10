Tokyo stocks open higher on continued hopes for new gov't

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday on continued expectations a new Japanese government will introduce a slew of policies that can revive the economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 109.01 points, or 0.36 percent, from Thursday to 30,117.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.99 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,074.92. Gainers were led by securities house, air transportation and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.77-78 yen compared with 109.68-78 yen in New York and 109.95...