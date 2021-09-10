Main events scheduled for Sept. 13-19

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sept. 13-19: Sept. 13 (Mon) -- Extension of COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and 18 prefectures to take effect. -- Finance Ministry to release results of business outlook survey for July-September period. Sept. 14 (Tues) -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release revised industrial production index for July. Sept. 15 (Wed) -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for July. -- Japan National Tourism Organization to release number of foreign visitors in August. -- Fukuoka High Court to hand down ruling on appeal by a former policeman s...