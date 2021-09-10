Tokyo stocks advance in morning on growing hopes for new gov't

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on growing hopes the next government will introduce new policies to normalize the pandemic-hit economy, as potential candidates move to declare their bids in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 339.22 points, or 1.13 percent, from Thursday to 30,347.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 22.15 points, or 1.07 percent, at 2,087.08. Gainers were led by securities house, consumer credit and bank issues.