URGENT: Biden, Xi agree to engage even on issues where interests diverge

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday agreed to engage on issues where their interests not only converge but also diverge during phone talks, the White House said. Biden underscored the United States' "enduring interest" in peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, while the two leaders discussed the "responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," the White House said in a statement. The discussion was part of the United States' ongoing efforts to "responsibly manage the competition" between the world's two largest economies, i...