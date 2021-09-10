Yokohama withdraws bid to host casino resort due to local concerns

The new mayor of Yokohama near Tokyo announced Friday the city's withdrawal of its bid to host a casino resort, due to local concerns about gambling addiction and the deterioration of public safety. Takeharu Yamanaka, who was elected last month on an anti-casino campaign with backing from opposition parties, said in his first policy speech at a local assembly that the city government will immediately halt the ongoing process of bidding for the so-called integrated resort, which comprises casinos, hotels and shopping facilities. The announcement by the head of the second most populous city in J...
Kyodo News

